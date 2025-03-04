Murder of teenager on funicular. Suspected attackerʼs preventive measure extended

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure for suspect Artem Kosov until May 2. He is suspected of murdering 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin on the Kyiv funicular.

This was reported to Babel by the lawyer of the Materukhins family Stanislav Ivanytskyi.

The suspectʼs lawyers asked for a milder measure of restraint. Kosov himself supported the defense attorneysʼ position at the court hearing and assured the judges that he had nowhere to run and that it was inappropriate to pressure witnesses.

During the hearing, two more witnesses were questioned who were direct eyewitnesses to the murder of Maksym Materukhin.

On April 7, 2024, an employee of the State Security Department Artem Kosov who, according to the investigation, was drunk and under the influence of drugs, clung to passengers in the Kyiv funicular. Among them was Maksym Materukhin. After getting out of the car, Kosov pushed the guy. Maksym broke the glass in the station window with his head — a fragment cut his carotid artery, the guy died on the spot. Kosov faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment on suspicion of premeditated murder.

