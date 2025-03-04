Law enforcement officers gathered evidence and in absentia reported the suspicion to Russian actor-propagandist Ivan Okhlobystin, who called for the killing of Ukrainians from a stage in central Moscow.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

For his public support of racism, in particular the war crimes of the Russian army, the Kremlin regularly honors Okhlobystin with various awards as an ideological propagandist.

According to the case materials, in September 2022, during a concert-rally on Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of the fake accession of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, Okhlobystin called from the stage to continue armed aggression against Ukraine, seize more Ukrainian territories, and kill Ukrainians.

SBU also documented other speeches by the propagandist, where he campaigned to spread the Kremlin regime throughout Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special check — a linguistic examination. Experts analyzed his statements, publications, or messages and concluded that his actions harmed Ukraine and helped the enemy.

Based on this evidence, investigators informed the propagandist of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Article 436 (war propaganda);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The suspect is currently hiding in Russia, and comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

