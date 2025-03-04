Pentagon denies reports it has halted cyber operations against Russia

The US Department of Defense has denied media reports that Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a halt to cyber operations against Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to a senior official, Hegset has not canceled or postponed any cyber operations directed against Russian targets.

The first to report on the alleged suspension of cyber operations was The Record. According to it, the US Secretary of Defense ordered the US Cyber Command to abandon all plans against Russia. The Washington Post and the New York Times followed suit, adding their own confirmations from unnamed officials.

The news sparked a furious reaction from Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said the Trump administration was providing “free access as Russia continues to launch cyber operations and ransomware attacks against critical American infrastructure”.

However, the Pentagon now assures that Hegsett has no other priority than the safety of American troops.