A man died in the Kremenchuk Territotrial Recruit Center — an official investigation is underway

A man died at the Kremenchuk Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) while waiting to be sent to a training center. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

This was reported by the press service of the Poltava TRC.

On the morning of March 2, the police took a conscript born in 1977 to the territorial recruitment center. There, he updated his military registration data and underwent a military medical examination, which found him fit for service.

The man remained in the TRC building, waiting to be sent to the training center. In the evening, he felt sick and he fainted. The TRC employees called an ambulance and an intensive care unit. The man could not be saved. Doctors say that he died of acute heart failure.

The police investigative and operational group at the scene of the incident did not initially detect any violations in the work of the TRC. No injuries were found on the manʼs body.

The TRC leadership has appointed an internal investigation to clarify all the prerequisites and circumstances.

