Russians hit a training ground with Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and wounded

On March 1, information about an attack on a training ground with Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers spread online. The head of the "Khortytsia" Operational-Strategic Group (OSG) Mykhailo Drapatyi confirmed this on March 3 and announced an inspection.

According to the Ground Forces, there are casualties and injuries as a result of the strike. An investigation is underway, and law enforcement agencies are being provided with all necessary information to ensure a transparent investigation.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov previously reported on the Russian missile strike. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and another 130 were injured as a result of the shelling. The 168th reserve battalion was supposedly stationed at the training ground, where almost all the soldiers were those who returned after leaving the military unit without permission (AWOL).

Blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko wrote that the attack on the training ground was corrected by a Russian reconnaissance drone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of the “Iskander-M” missile system at the alleged locations of the deployment of soldiers of the 157th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are witnesses of untimely decisions and unlearned lessons. I call once again on all generals, officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: we must get rid of formalism, bureaucracy and frivolity," Drapatyi commented.

He warned that all those responsible for the decisions made that day, as well as those who failed to make them in time, would be held accountable.

“No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports,” the commander added.

