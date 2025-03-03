Hubble Telescope spots new spiral galaxy in Hydra Constellation

The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed a new image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5042, which is located approximately 48 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra (the Water Snake).

This was reported by the European Space Agency.

The galaxy filled the entire image area, and one star from the Milky Way, marked by cross-shaped diffraction spikes, attempted to merge with bright stars along the edge of the galaxy.

ESA / Hubble / NASA

The galaxyʼs center is filled with ancient stars, while the spiral arms are dotted with young blue stars. The elongated yellow-orange objects scattered around NGC 5042 are background galaxies much more distant than it.

One of the features of this spiral galaxy is the brilliant pink gas clouds scattered throughout its spiral arms. They are that color due to hydrogen atoms ionized by ultraviolet light.