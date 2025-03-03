Russians attacked Ukraine with 83 drones at night

On the night of March 2, the occupiers struck Ukraine with 83 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, 46 targets in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were confirmed to have been shot down. Another 31 enemy drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered from the enemy attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.