In the USA, English was recognized as the official language

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States.

This was reported by the US White House.

The new decree was argued that motivating people to learn the official language of the United States would help "new citizens feel part of the United States and achieve the American dream". The White House emphasizes that knowledge of English opens up economic opportunities, contributes to integration into society, and preserves national traditions.

The order allows state agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in a language other than English. Some states, such as California and Florida, currently use Spanish in government agencies.

More than 30 US states have now passed laws designating English as an official language. For decades, the US Congress has tried to make English an official language at the federal level, but these attempts have been unsuccessful.

Within hours of Trumpʼs inauguration in January 2025, the new administration shut down the Spanish-language version of the official White House website. Trump also shut down the Spanish-language version of the site during his first term. It was restored after President Joe Bidenʼs inauguration in 2021.

