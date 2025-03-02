General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1 110 occupiers over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, March 1, Russia lost 1 110 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed eight Russian tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 192 operational-tactical drones, 117 units of automotive equipment, and five units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, Russia has lost approximately 876 720 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially reported the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and almost 380 000 were wounded.

On the third anniversary of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian media gave a new estimate of the number of Russian losses in the war — approximately 160-165 thousand dead soldiers, officers, contract workers, mobilized and other Russians.

