On the night of March 2, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 63 Russian strike drones over Ukraine. Another 16 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the air.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the night, Russia launched 79 drones over Ukraine — Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

The attack affected the Kharkiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.