A pro-Ukrainian protest was held in Vermont against Vice President JD Vance, who was on vacation there

A pro-Ukrainian protest against the US Vice President JD Vance was held in the US state of Vermont. It was all because of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to the White House, where Vance spoke about insufficient gratitude to the United States.



This is reported by The Boston Globe.

It was no coincidence that the protest was organized in the ski town of Waitsfield, Vermont — Vance and his family were supposed to come to a nearby resort.

People were holding posters and signs in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag with various inscriptions, such as "Vance = Traitor," "Zelensky is a Hero," and "Go ski in Russia, Traitor".



1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode





One of the men said that Vanceʼs behavior at the meeting with the Ukrainian president and his words about not being grateful enough to the United States were disgraceful.

"The world should support Ukraine right now, not subject President Zelensky to this scare show that took place yesterday at the White House. It was madness," he stressed.

Trump and Vance supporters planned to organize a counter-protest, but it is not yet known whether it took place. There is a photo online of two people holding signs in their support.



For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

