Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones. There are dead and injured

On the night of March 1, Russian forces launched 154 drones into Ukraine. There are deaths and injuries from the attack.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 103 Russian drones, another 51 were lost in the field.

In total, the Russians launched 154 drones. They were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Consequences of the attack

The Odesa district was hit by Russian drones. Falling debris set fire to a one-story private house, a company, and trucks and cars. One person died and another was injured.

Kharkiv was massively attacked. 7 people were injured in the shelling. More than 60 patients were evacuated from the medical complex hit by the Russians. Glass was also shattered in a high-rise building, and a car dealership and a hypermarket were damaged.

The Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions were also affected by the attack.

