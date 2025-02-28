An app has appeared in Ukraine that shows the status of power grids. This will help avoid emergency outages

A mobile app has appeared in Ukraine that will allow users to help balance the energy system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The purpose of the application is to minimize electricity use during periods of shortage to avoid emergency power outages.

It will inform Ukrainians about the state of the network and the availability of electricity in each region of the country. It will also provide advice on how to help maintain balance in the energy system.

Ukrenergo

“Ukrenergo” stressed that Russia is responsible for the power outage. Ukrainians are being urged to help balance the power system while repairs are underway.

The “Ukrenergo” appl is already available in the Play Market and App Store.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been continuously attacking Ukraineʼs energy system. The widespread destruction has led to emergency power outages and electricity shortages. Ukraine is repairing the system and calling on allies to provide powerful air defense systems to protect the energy sector from attacks.

