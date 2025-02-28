Russians launched 208 drones over Ukraine. Consequences of the attack

On the night of February 28, Russian troops launched 208 drones into Ukraine — Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian Air Defense shot down 107 enemy drones, another 97 were lost in the field and did not reach their targets.

They were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Consequences of the attack

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the night attack, the Air Force noted.

On the evening of February 27, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian troops had massively attacked the Kharkiv regionʼs power system. In the suburbs of Kharkiv, an energy system facility, a residential sector, and a civilian enterprise were under attack. Two people — a woman and a man — were injured. Almost 20 residential buildings were damaged — windows were broken, panes, roofs, and facades were damaged.

In Sumy region, two people were also injured in the Russian attack. Three high-rise buildings were damaged in the Sumy community, and a low-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in the Hlukhiv community.

In Mykolaiv, a fire broke out on the territory of a manufacturing enterprise due to falling debris — it has already been extinguished. A warehouse was also damaged and a freight van was destroyed. There were no injuries.

Five private homes and three apartment buildings were damaged in a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia. An 82-year-old woman was injured and received medical attention.

