BTS fan under investigation for kissing band member Jin

A Japanese woman who unexpectedly kissed Kim Seok Jin from the popular South Korean band BTS at a fan party last year has found herself under investigation by South Korean police.

South Korean police have called on a woman currently in Japan to appear for questioning on charges of sexual harassment in a public place.

The incident occurred in June 2024, the day after Jin returned from the military. He held a fan event where he hugged 1 000 fans and performed songs in front of 3 000 others.

One fan kissed the star instead of hugging him, and Jin turned away in response. She later wrote on her blog that she kissed him “on the neck” and that “the skin was very soft”.

The kiss outraged other BTS fans, one of whom filed a complaint against her with the police, which forced the police to launch an investigation.

K-pop idols are known for having close relationships with their fan bases through various communication channels and events. Artists typically interact with fans through social media chats and in-person events.

But fans and agencies are increasingly aware that toxic fan cultures also exist. For example, many artists have spoken out about the stress caused by "sasen fans," who are overly obsessed with their idols and who stalk and harass artists.

The South Korean group BTS was founded in 2013 and consists of seven members. Over the years, it has become popular all over the world and has gained the status of a Korean “cultural ambassador”. BTS’s videos now have over a billion views, and the group has created songs in collaboration with popular American and European artists such as Coldplay and Halsey.

