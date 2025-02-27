Singer Katy Perry will fly into space

Singer Katy Perry has joined the next crew of the New Shepard spacecraft — she will go into space.

This was reported by the private aerospace company Blue Origin.

The mission will be unique because for the first time since Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova flew in space in 1963, all of its members will be women. In addition to Katy Perry, the crew includes journalist and billionaire Jeff Bezosʼ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, aerospace engineer Aisha Bove, bioastronaut Amanda Nguyen, producer Kerianne Flynn, and TV host Gayle King.

The crew of the NS-31 mission. Top row, left to right: Aisha Bove, Kerianne Flynn, and Gayle King. Bottom row, left to right: Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sanchez.

“Katie is honored to be part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew, and she hopes her journey will inspire her daughter and others to reach for the stars, both literally and figuratively,” the company said.

This mission will be the 11th human flight for the New Shepard mission and the 31st in its history. The mission is tentatively scheduled to launch this spring.

Blue Origin is a private space company founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000. It develops rockets, spacecraft, and technologies for suborbital and orbital flights.

On July 20, billionaire Jeff Bezos flew into space aboard New Shepard. It was Blue Originʼs first manned space flight with passengers on board.

