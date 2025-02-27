BFM TV: Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyʼs visit to the US — Macron persuaded him no to do it

The United States wanted to cancel President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Washington, but French leader Emmanuel Macron persuaded the US President Donald Trump not to do it.

BFM TV writes about this.

According to media reports, on February 26, the Ukrainian president received a message from the American administration asking him not to come to the United States to meet with Trump.

Zelensky called Macron, who in turn contacted Trump, asking him to host his colleague and adding that he would vouch for him. Trump eventually agreed, announcing later that day that he would host the Ukrainian leader at the White House.

The President of Ukraine confirmed his visit to the United States on the evening of February 26. Before that, he said that Ukraine and the United States had reached a framework agreement on minerals. It does not have to be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament. Next, Ukraine and the United States will continue to work on a detailed agreement, which will then be signed by both parties and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Here is the full text of the framework agreement, which was published by Ukrainian media.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.