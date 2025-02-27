Hubble Space Telescope peeks into Veil Nebula near Earth

The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed an image of the Veil Nebula, which is located about 2 400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.

The European Space Agency writes about this.

The nebula was formed after the explosion of a star 20 times more massive than the Sun. This happened ten thousand years ago.

ESA / Hubble / NASA

The image combines photos taken using three different filters by the Hubble Wide Field Camera 3. It shows the emission of hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen atoms.

Although this image captures the Veil Nebula at a specific point in time, it will help scientists study its evolution over decades. By comparing this image with Hubble data from 1994, astronomers will be able to track the movement of individual knots and filaments of gas, expanding their understanding of the processes in the nebula.