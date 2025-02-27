The Air Defence Forces: The Air Defense destroyed 90 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of February 27, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 90 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 72 drone simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 166 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Due to the Russian attack, there is damage in the Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

