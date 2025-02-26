ABC News: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” star Michelle Trachtenberg has died

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39. She was found dead in her apartment in New York, USA.

This was reported to ABC News by police sources.

Trachtenbergʼs mother found the actressʼs body in her apartment near Columbus Circle in Manhattan at around 8 a.m. on February 26, according to media reports. Sources say the celebrity had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have had complications.

Previously, Trachtenberg died of natural causes, law enforcement does not suspect murder. The exact cause of death will be known after a forensic examination.

A native of New York City, Trachtenberg made her acting debut as a child. She began her career with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series Pete & Pete and the film Harriet the Spy.

