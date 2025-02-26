Lieutenant Colonel Krotevych completes his service and leaves his position at “Azov”

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych is completing his military service. He is leaving his position as Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov".

"Tavr" joined the brigade in 2014, worked his way up from infantryman to platoon commander. He participated in key combat operations of the ATO and developed the unit, his comrades say.

In 2021, Bohdan Krotevych headed the Azov headquarters. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the fighter joined the Mariupol defense management and was an assistant commander.

After returning from Russian captivity in September 2022, “Tavr” continued to develop “Azov”, coordinating the brigadeʼs actions in battles in the Zaporizhzhia direction during the summer counteroffensive of 2023.

Returning to his duties as chief of staff, Krotevych led the defense and counteroffensive operations of “Azov” in the Kreminna and Toretsk directions. The military manʼs colleagues do not specify the reasons for his resignation.

"ʼAzovʼ shaped me, first and foremost, as a man and a patriot of my country, for which I will always be grateful to the unit and its entire team," says Tavr.

