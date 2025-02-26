KIIS survey: Most Ukrainians have low levels of happiness and high levels of anxiety

Most Ukrainians have low levels of happiness and high levels of anxiety, a study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed.

The largest number of Ukrainians surveyed (42%) rated their life satisfaction as low, which may indicate the presence of socio-economic and psychological difficulties. Only 25% of respondents experience a high or very high level of life satisfaction — a critically low indicator compared to expected standards of well-being.

According to the survey, Ukrainians mostly positively assessed their activities. Thus, 62% of respondents consider what they do in life to be meaningful and worth their efforts. At the same time, more than a third of those surveyed consider their activities to be partially worthwhile.

Moreover, every second respondent feels happiness at a low or medium level. Only 43% of respondents indicated a high or very high level of happiness.

Compared to other aspects, anxiety has a significant impact on the psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians — 43% of respondents experienced a high level of anxiety. This indicates a significant instability of the emotional state of Ukrainians. And only 34% of respondents reported a low level of anxiety.

In the context of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, the study showed how the prolonged crisis affects the well-being and emotional state of Ukrainians.

The research was conducted by the Ruban Litvinova Social Impact Advisory Agency for Impact Strategy Development and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology with the assistance of the Social Value Ukraine community in June 2024. The survey was conducted using telephone interviews, with a total of 2 008 respondents from the unoccupied territories of Ukraine interviewed.

