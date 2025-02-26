Israel and Hamas agree on new exchange — previous one postponed due to militantsʼ “humiliating ceremonies”

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to exchange the bodies of four hostages for several hundred Palestinian prisoners.

This is reported by CNN and Politico, citing sources.

The previous exchange was postponed because Israel was outraged by a ceremony that Hamas held to release the hostages. The militants brought prisoners to the ceremony and forced them to watch as others were released. Israel said that such ceremonies humiliated the dignity of Israeli hostages.

An Israeli source reported that the parties have reached a new agreement to hand over the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Hamas confirmed that the agreements with Israel were reached through Egyptian mediation, but did not specify how many Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be released.

Israeli media reports that the exchange could take place today, February 26. In particular, Ynet notes that the bodies of the Israelis will be handed over to the Egyptian authorities without any public ceremony.

Israelʼs war in the Gaza Strip

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have continued since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians, and took hostages.

On the evening of January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This could ease tensions in the Middle East, where conflicts continue in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas pledged to release 33 Israeli hostages, and Israel pledged to release more than 1 900 Palestinian prisoners and begin withdrawing troops from the Gaza Strip.

