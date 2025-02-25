The Rada adopted a resolution on supporting democracy on the second attempt — it refers to Zelenskyʼs powers

On February 25, the Ukrainian Parliament, on its second attempt, adopted draft resolution No. 13041 on the Verkhovna Radaʼs statement on supporting democracy in Ukraine.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

268 MPs voted for the draft resolution.

The day before, draft resolution No. 13039, which contained the same statement, failed to pass — 218 MPs out of the required 226 voted pro.

The statement of the MPs stated that in the event of organizing and holding elections during martial law, all national and international principles of electoral law would not be observed, which would "turn such elections into a farce, similar to the re-appointment of Vladimir Putin organized in the Russian Federation in March 2024".

They emphasized that elections in Ukraine will be organized immediately after "a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is ensured" in the country.

"The Parliament of Ukraine [...] emphasizes that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky must exercise his powers until assuming the post of the newly elected President of Ukraine in accordance with Part One of Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the parliamentarians added.

Russian propaganda has repeatedly claimed that Zelensky is illegitimate. Recently, calls for presidential elections have also been made by some American officials.

On February 19, the US President Donald Trump said that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. On the same day, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published a study showing that 57% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky as of the first half of February 2025. Later that day , Trump called Zelensky “a dictator without elections”.

