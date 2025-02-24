Trump is not against sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. He says that Putin would accept it too

The US President Donald Trump says he is not against sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. He believes Putin would also accept it.

Trump told the press during a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office, BFMTV and Le Figaro reported.

While the idea of sending European troops to Ukraine to maintain peace after a ceasefire is controversial among allies, the American president sees "no problems" with it.

"Peacekeeping missions would be better than all these deaths," he declared.

Trump is convinced that support for Kyiv "will have to be provided in any case," while the Europeans "will be there".

"Once peace is made, Russia will return to its business, as will Ukraine and Europe," the American leader added.

He believes Putin would also accept the presence of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron added that the issue of “deterrence” should be a priority to avoid Russian aggression in the future.

"We are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees," he stressed.

Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During the Munich Security Conference, Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg said that Europe would not be physically at the negotiating table between Russia and Ukraine, but its interests would be taken into account. He added that one of the reasons why previous peace talks failed was that they involved too many countries.

The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

Switzerland has said it could provide troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if a request is received and the government agrees.

