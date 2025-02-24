Poland refused to hold EU-Ukraine and EU-US summits

Polish President Andrzej Duda reported that the EU-US and EU-Ukraine summits will not be held in Poland, as previously planned.

Dudaʼs statement is quoted by the Office of the President of Poland.

Duda himself informed this during a meeting of the Polish National Security Council.

"I regret that the EU-US and EU-Ukraine summits in Poland were canceled," he noted.

According to the Presidentʼs Office, the meeting of the Polish National Security Council took place in connection with the "beginning of the peace process" aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Duda emphasized that Poland supports Ukraine in the political, military, and humanitarian spheres.

"Our position is unchanged: this war must end with a just peace — one that guarantees that Russia will never again attack any country. This also means restoring the rule of international law," the Polish president added.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.