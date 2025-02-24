News

Vice-President of the European Commission: Another country supported the confiscation of Russian assets

Author:
Anastasiia Mohylevets
Date:

The number of Ukraineʼs partner states that advocate the confiscation of Russiaʼs frozen assets has increased.

This was reported by European Commission Vice-President Kaia Kallas at a press conference after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

However, she noted that the blocʼs countries have not yet reached an agreement on this issue. Kallas expressed doubts that a decision on confiscating Russian assets will be made in March.

“[To make a decision] we need everyone’s support. We don’t have that support yet. March starts this Saturday, so I’m not very optimistic that we will reach an agreement in March. The work is ongoing. During this [meeting] of the Council of Foreign Ministers, another country that was previously against moving forward has joined this process,” the official says.

In the end, Brussels will unanimously conclude that Moscow, which started the aggression, should pay for the war in Ukraine, Kaia Kallas is convinced.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.