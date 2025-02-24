Vice-President of the European Commission: Another country supported the confiscation of Russian assets

The number of Ukraineʼs partner states that advocate the confiscation of Russiaʼs frozen assets has increased.

This was reported by European Commission Vice-President Kaia Kallas at a press conference after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

However, she noted that the blocʼs countries have not yet reached an agreement on this issue. Kallas expressed doubts that a decision on confiscating Russian assets will be made in March.

“[To make a decision] we need everyone’s support. We don’t have that support yet. March starts this Saturday, so I’m not very optimistic that we will reach an agreement in March. The work is ongoing. During this [meeting] of the Council of Foreign Ministers, another country that was previously against moving forward has joined this process,” the official says.

In the end, Brussels will unanimously conclude that Moscow, which started the aggression, should pay for the war in Ukraine, Kaia Kallas is convinced.

Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Russia may agree to give up its frozen assets in Europe worth $300 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine in order to conclude an agreement with it, but will demand that the money also go to the reconstruction of the territories occupied by the Russians.

As European officials told Bloomberg, the fact that most of Russiaʼs frozen assets are stored in Europe could be used as leverage in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

