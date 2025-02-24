Russia has carried out over 30 massive attacks on energy facilities in three years

Since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive complex attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing total losses in the billions of dollars.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

He emphasized that each massive attack on the energy sector involves 100, 200, or even 300 different weapons simultaneously flying over power generation, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure.

In addition, the daily targeted attacks on the energy sector do not cease. Russia is committing crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants and creating the threat of a nuclear disaster.

Currently, the Russians have occupied 18 GW of generation, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russians began attacking the Ukrainian energy sector in October 2023. Because of this, power outages were regularly introduced in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.