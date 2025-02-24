SBU exposed two abbots of UOC MP temples — they praised Putin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed two abbots of UOC MP churches. Law enforcement officials claim that both praised Putin and spread anti-Semitic messages.

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, the heads of churches in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions publicly praised Putin, called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine, and spread anti-Semitic statements, as well as "dispersed" Russian propaganda in communication with parishioners and through their social media accounts.

SBU notes that suspicion was declared against the archpriest of one of the churches in the Zhytomyr region, who supports the Kremlinʼs policy and humiliates the dignity of representatives of the Jewish people.

The second defendant is a hieromonk of one of the temples in Vinnytsia, who campaigned for the capture of Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

Both are suspected under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1, Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, or religious beliefs);

Part 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The suspects face up to ten years in prison.

Ukraine has a law banning the activities of churches affiliated with Russia. It came into effect in September 2024. Since then, the UOC MP communities have had eight months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

