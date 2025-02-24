Ukrainian drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery and other targets in Russia

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs UAVs Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR), in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation and other Russian targets on the night of February 24.

This is reported by the General Staff.

This enterprise works for the needs of the Russian army. The General Staff says that at least 5 explosions are known as a result of the attack in the area of the target. Previously, a fire broke out in the area of the ELOU AT-6 primary oil processing plant. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Unmanned systems forces also attacked an oil depot. A fire is currently being recorded in the area of the FDKU of the March 8 plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. The FDKU is a state institution in Russia that is subordinate to the government and can be engaged in production, security, or perform other state tasks.

"Combat operations at strategic facilities involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff emphasized.