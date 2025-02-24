Australia has imposed its largest package of sanctions against Russia

The Australian government has imposed its largest ever package of sanctions against Russia on the third anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the government press service.

Targeted financial sanctions and travel bans were imposed on 70 people. Financial sanctions were also imposed on 79 companies. These are people and organizations that support the occupation of Ukrainian territories, including so-called ministers, judges, and prosecutors controlled by the Russian Federation.

Restrictions were also imposed against those involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and employees of Russiaʼs defense, transportation, and financial sectors.

Australian citizens and companies are also prohibited from supplying drones and their components to Russia, including other related services.

To date, Australia has imposed over 1 400 sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the total amount of support from Australia reached 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($960 million).

