Poland responded to possible the US threats to turn off Starlink to Ukraine

Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski commented on information that the US may disable Starlink for Ukraine.

The official recalled that Warsaw purchased the terminals of this satellite platform for Kyiv.

"We pay and will pay Ukraineʼs subscription fee for satellite Internet. I cannot imagine that someone could decide to terminate a business contract for a commercial service to which Poland is a party," Gawkowski wrote in X.

Reuters wrote that Kyiv was threatened with Starlink shutdown by American negotiators who are pressuring Ukrainians to sign a mineral agreement.

Ukraine has been using Starlink since the start of the full-scale invasion, including for critical communications between troops on the front lines and to support the needs of civilians. Reuters writes that disconnecting from this system would be a “serious blow”.

What a deal

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought a pilot draft of a minerals agreement to Ukraine on February 12. Washington had hoped that Kyiv would sign it immediately. President Zelensky said that he had banned the agreement from being signed because it was not ready to protect Ukraine’s interests — it had no connection to investments, profits, or security guarantees.

Previously, Trump had stated that Ukraine had "essentially agreed" to transfer $500 billion in rare earth metals to Washington as payment for American military aid.

Later, Zelensky explained that Ukraine was ready to sign the agreement on rare earth metals, but Kyiv needed security guarantees, which were not there. Zelensky added: “The document was clear in only one thing — we must give 50% of everything that is listed there.”

