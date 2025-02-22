Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones at night — one person died in the Kyiv region

On the night of February 22, Ukrainian air defense shot down 82 drones, and another 75 were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian forces launched 162 Shahed drones and various simulator drones over Ukraine. They were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to the night attack, there is damage in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Consequences of the attack

In the Kyiv region, in the Boryspil district, a man born in 1962 died. He died before the arrival of doctors. A warehouse in the area is on fire due to the strikes, the fire has been extinguished. The windows of a high-rise building and an educational institution located nearby were also damaged.

In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, falling drone debris set trees on fire and damaged windows of a nearby house. There were no injuries, and the fire was extinguished.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Kamyansky district, a company was damaged — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished. There were no injuries.

Russian troops also struck Nikopol with heavy artillery — a 54-year-old man was injured and will be treated as an outpatient. Enterprises, five high-rise buildings, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

The consequences of the night attack in the Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions have not yet been reported.

