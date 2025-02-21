Amid US-Russia talks, Zelensky held over 20 conversations with leaders of Europe, Africa, and America

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has intensified international work with leaders of European, African, and American countries. In three days, he held talks with almost 20 heads of state and the Alliance. This comes against the backdrop of the US-Russia talks that took place on February 18 in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans.

Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the first lady, visited the Turkish capital Ankara on February 18. With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he discussed all global processes that “may lead to the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine, in particular the importance of working together on security guarantees for Ukraine”. They also talked about bilateral relations, economic issues, food security, and work to return Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia.

"Ukraine, Europe — in a broad sense, and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and Britain — must be involved, together with America, in talks and the development of the necessary security guarantees that concern the fate of our part of the world," Zelensky said.

He later spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed future contacts with partners and coordinated further steps: "We cannot let Putin fool everyone again. Before any potential negotiations, all partners must clearly understand that the priority for achieving lasting peace is strong security guarantees."

On the same day, Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who informed his Ukrainian counterpart about his new contacts and new agreements with partners. They spoke on the phone several times. He later spoke with the US Senator Lindsey Graham. Zelensky said that Ukraine appreciates the bicameral and bipartisan support of the US Congress for the Ukrainian people. And later, Zelensky spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about future prospects and opportunities.

The next day, February 20, the president met with the US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the first second of this war, and we can and must make peace reliable and lasting so that Russia can never return with war again. Ukraine is ready for a strong, truly beneficial agreement with the President of the United States on investment and security. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve a result. Our team is ready to work 24/7," Zelensky wrote after the meeting.

Zelensky also spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubbs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Already on February 21, on Friday, the Ukrainian President had a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and thanked him for Croatiaʼs support for Ukraine and the recent decision on a new military aid package.

Another conversation was with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Our common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian aggression. I also spoke about the ongoing dialogue with the American side. It is important that the United States stands by us. A strong and lasting peace can only be achieved through unity," Zelensky summed up.

This was followed by a telephone conversation with Czech President Petr Pavel. The main topics were further steps, joint plans, and maintaining strong, well-reasoned positions.

In a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Zelensky thanked him for Swedenʼs military assistance and support for Ukraine. Ukraine is now waiting for the 18th aid package.

The Ukrainian President spoke with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and thanked him for providing Ukraine with 14 defense assistance packages. They discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future, and joint steps, as well as exchanged views on the end of the war and security guarantees.

The next conversation was with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the Ukrainian-German position on ways to end the war and reliable security guarantees. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, total aid to Ukraine from Germany has reached €43.6 billion.

Zelensky informed Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin about his conversation with President Macron, during which they discussed a shared vision of real steps to end the war.

Zelensky also spoke with the President of Côte dʼIvoire Alassane Ouattara. Ukraine is grateful for the support for sovereignty and the position that in international affairs real respect for the interests of each nation is needed.

