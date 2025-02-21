Trump agrees Russia invaded Ukraine, but blames Biden and Zelensky

The US President Donald Trump agreed that Russia invaded Ukraine, but believes that it "had no reason to attack... this war should not have happened," because Moscow "could have been talked out of that so easily".

He stated this in an interview with Fox News Radio.

“Every time I say, ʼOh it’s not Russia’s fault,’ I always get slammed by the fake news, but I’m telling you, Biden said the wrong things, Zelensky said the wrong things, they got attacked by somebody that’s much bigger and much stronger,” Trump said.

According to him, former US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could have prevented the war, but did not do so. For this, he criticized them.

And he added that Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to the meeting in Saudi Arabia, where the negotiations between the American and Russian delegations took place, because, they say, it was not a priority for him — "he has done so poorly in the negotiations so far".

"I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings," the American leader emphasized.

He also stated that Europe had supposedly done nothing to stop the war. By "nothing" he meant the lack of "meetings with Russia".