Since the beginning of the year, 79 people have died in water bodies in Ukraine. Among them are children

Since the beginning of the year, 79 people have died in Ukrainian waters, including six children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

These are the statistics as of February 20. The vast majority of the dead are men — 65, and women — 14. This is probably related to winter fishing. Despite the fact that the ice is dangerous, people go out onto the ice, risking their lives. The most accidents occur on rivers — 46, on ponds — 33.

"The most terrible incident occurred in the Kherson region, where four children from one family fell through the ice. One was saved, the other three, unfortunately, died," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the chief officer of the State Emergency Service.

Emergency workers were also able to rescue 68 people from the ice trap, 20 of them children.

The State Emergency Service urges you to never go out onto ice if its thickness is less than 7 cm. If you see a person who has fallen under the ice, call the Rescue Service at 101 or 112.

