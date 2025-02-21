The former head of the “GTS Operator” is suspected of causing losses to the state of over 18 billion UAH. He is abroad

Law enforcement officers in absentia handed over a charge sheet to the former head of the Gas Transportation System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine Serhiy Makohon.

This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv.

The investigation found that in 2021, the monopoly company that transports gas to consumers from Ukraine and EU countries, under the leadership of the official, received 20 billion hryvnias in net profit, 90% of which was to be paid to the state budget as dividends.

However, according to the investigation, Makohon decided not to distribute the income and did not direct the companyʼs funds to the countryʼs budget. As a result, the state suffered losses in the amount of more than 18 billion hryvnias.

After the companyʼs supervisory board dismissed the defendant in September 2022 due to his activities, he entered false information into the order about his alleged business trip to Vienna and left abroad.

Makohon was charged in absentia under Part 2 of Article 367 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to five years in prison for the crime.

