At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 160 drones and two ballistic missiles

On the night of February 21, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. That night, the enemy army also attacked the Odesa region with two “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 87 enemy drones out of 160. Another 70 UAVs were lost in location without negative consequences.









That night, Russia launched drones from various directions, including Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo. And missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions suffered from the enemy attack.

