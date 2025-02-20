Instagram has introduced a new “transparent” advertising option on the platform

Instagram is introducing a new ad format as an extension to Partnership Ads. The new feature is called Testimonials and will allow influencers to leave sponsored comments under brand posts.

This was reported by Meta.

These reviews will appear in the comments under the companies’ promotional posts in the Instagram feed or Reels. Previously, brands paid influencers for comments or incentivized customers to leave positive reviews, which made it difficult to understand whether a person was truly satisfied with the product or if it was an advertisement.

Testimonials are intended to make this process more transparent. Influencers will be able to mark their reviews as sponsored. Instagram believes that this will increase trust in brands and bloggers.

According to Meta, 40% of Instagram users rely on advice from bloggers and influencers when choosing products on the social network.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.