Support for Ukraine and security guarantees. Hereʼs how the meeting between Zelensky and US envoy Kellogg went

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US Special Representative Keith Kellogg on February 20. They discussed in detail effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by the presidential press service.

The meeting also discussed the situation on the battlefield and how to return all Ukrainian prisoners.

"Good conversation, lots of details. Grateful to the United States for all the assistance provided and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Zelensky concluded.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has been seeking peace from the first second of this war — but it must be reliable and lasting. Therefore, according to him, Ukraine is ready for a "strong and useful" agreement with the United States in the field of investment and security.

"We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve a result. Our team is ready to work 24/7," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

What a deal

The US President Donald Trump said on February 9 that he has a concrete plan to end the war. He wants to make a $500 billion deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

The draft agreement was brought to Ukraine by the head of the US Treasury Department, Scott Bessent. Zelensky said that Kyiv was open to partnership on this issue, but he did not sign the agreement on this issue because it did not provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The document was clear in only one thing — we must give 50% of everything that is listed there. By the way, we are not afraid of this and I am ready for the publicity of this document. I told the US Treasury Secretary that this document is not ready. Everything that is written there is beyond my capabilities, beyond my powers, beyond the Constitution of Ukraine and all legislation," Zelensky said.

After that, Trump noted that he wanted to renew the rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine.

The US Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on February 19. In Kyiv, he met with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, intelligence chiefs, and the head of the Presidentʼs Office.

