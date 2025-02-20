Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with aerial bombs and artillery. There are casualties.

Today, February 20, in the afternoon, Russian occupiers struck the city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with four aerial bombs and artillery. Four local residents were killed.

This was reported by the National Police.

When police paramedics arrived at the scene immediately after the shooting, one of the victims was still alive, but his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Russians dropped aerial bombs on a residential area of Kostyantynivka, killing a 67-year-old man. Artillery shelling killed a 47-year-old man and two elderly women.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Four apartment buildings and seven private houses, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a shop, infrastructure facilities, power lines, a gas pipeline, garages, and cars were damaged in the city. A total of 29 civilian facilities were damaged.

Investigative teams, explosives technicians, and paramedics are working at the scene of the explosions.

A mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and a forced one in frontline communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, causing injuries or deaths every day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.