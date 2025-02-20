The deputy head of the occupation administration was blown up in Berdyansk

In occupied Berdyansk, the car of the so-called deputy head of the cityʼs occupation administration Yevhen Bohdanov was blown up — he died.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

In the Berdyansk occupation administration, Bohdanov was responsible for controlling finances and building fortifications in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region. GUR notes that he repeatedly committed war crimes against citizens of Ukraine.

The explosion that killed Bohdanov occurred at 6:05 a.m. on February 20 near building 96 on Skhidnyi Avenue. His gray Renault Duster burned to the ground.

Bohdanov was born in 1970 in the city of Pikalevo, Leningrad region, Russia. He arrived in Berdyansk immediately after the city was captured by Russian troops in 2022. He was appointed to a position in the occupation administration by Russian special services.