The National Coalition Party of Finland excluded candidate Johanna Turja from the regional electoral list for the province of Satakunta — she called Ukraine part of Russia.

This was reported by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

On Facebook, Turja wrote that Ukraineʼs borders were allegedly never confirmed, and the country had always been part of the Russian Federation. She left this comment on a userʼs post, who said that the war in Ukraine was allegedly started by the CIA. After the Finnish press contacted Turja for comment, she deleted the comments.

The candidate was therefore removed from the election due to “lack of trust”, explained the head of the party’s regional branch Antti Ahonen. The party had previously checked her background and social media, but found nothing suspicious.

Turja herself refused to comment. Antti Ahonen emphasized that the National Coalition Party of Finland unconditionally supports Ukraine in the war.

In December 2024, the Social Democratic Party of Finland in the city of Lappeenranta excluded election candidate Ivan Devyatkin from its lists because he refused to condemn Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.