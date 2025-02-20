FPV drone goggles exploded en masse in the Russian army — it was an operation by Ukrainian special services

The Russian army has seen a series of explosions of the FPV drone goggles while pilots were using them. Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are behind the explosions.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the Ukrainian special services.

The authors of the operation say that for this purpose they purchased a large batch of the FPV goggles for Russian army pilots. Then, Ukrainian intelligence specialists additionally equipped them with a remote detonation function. After that, in coordination with GUR, Russian volunteers sent the goggles free of charge, as a charitable aid, to the UAV units of the enemy army.

Russian propagandists write about dozens of similar explosions that occurred in several regions of the Russian Federation in the first days of February.

"Over time, there will be much more such facts, because now ʼBandera kryivkasʼ where they make glasses with a surprise for the Russian occupiers are not only in the Ukrainian Carpathians, but also in Russian Siberia," the authors of the operation note.

Sources in GUR emphasize that a long and complex operation is ongoing.

