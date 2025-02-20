Ukraine has implemented most of the Council of Europeʼs recommendations to prevent corruption among MPs, judges and prosecutors

Ukraine has satisfactorily implemented 18 out of 31 recommendations on preventing corruption in relation to MPs, judges and prosecutors.

This is stated in the report of the Council of Europeʼs Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

Of the remaining recommendations, 11 were partially implemented and two were not implemented.

In particular, the following recommendations were fully implemented:

take measures to ensure proper control over current asset declaration requirements;

approve rules governing the relations of MPs with lobbyists and other third parties who want to influence the legislative process;

analyze the feasibility of reducing the number of bodies involved in the appointment of judges.

The following recommendations were partially implemented:

improve the rules on gifts that MPs, judges, and prosecutors can accept, in particular, lower the thresholds for the value of such gifts;

ensure that all draft laws are processed with an appropriate level of transparency and consultation;

develop and approve a code of conduct for MPs of Ukraine with the participation of MPs themselves and ensure easy access to it for representatives of the public;

significantly strengthen internal integrity control mechanisms in the Council;

ensure that the evaluation of judges is carried out by judges on the basis of predetermined uniform and objective criteria relevant to their daily work;

ensure that in all proceedings, all decisions to disqualify a judge are made without his participation and can be appealed;

to more clearly define disciplinary offenses related to the conduct of judges.

Two recommendations that remain unimplemented concern the prosecutorʼs office:

introduce systems of random allocation of cases between individual prosecutors;

to more precisely define disciplinary offenses related to the behavior of prosecutors and their adherence to ethical norms, as well as to expand the range of available disciplinary sanctions.

"GRECO calls on the Ukrainian authorities to take further steps to implement the 13 recommendations that remain outstanding. It requests the head of the Ukrainian delegation to provide a progress report on the implementation of the outstanding recommendations by 30 November 2025," the organization added.

