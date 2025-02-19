Apple introduced the iPhone 16e. Whatʼs new

Apple has informed about the release of the iPhone 16e, a lower-priced addition to the iPhone 16 lineup. The new smartphone will start at $599.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

“iPhone 16e includes the features our customers love about the iPhone 16 line, including revolutionary battery life, powerful performance with the latest generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” Apple said.

The new iPhone 16e will be available in two matte colors — black and white. Pre-orders are available from February 21 to 28. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and "the best battery life among 6.1-inch iPhones".

The iPhone 16e also brings back the camera notch and changes the Lightning charging port to USB-C.

Like other iPhones with Apple Intelligence, the 16e will allow users to access ChatGPT through Siri for free without an OpenAI account.

The iPhone 16e has a 48-megapixel dual-lens camera. The TrueDepth front-facing camera with autofocus “ensures high-quality selfies”, and improved HDR “accurately conveys color and light”. The smartphone shoots 4K Dolby Vision (up to 60 fps) and supports spatial audio. Audio Mix will allow you to edit audio, and wind noise reduction will improve recording quality.

