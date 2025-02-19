Putin said that Russian troops allegedly crossed the Ukrainian border with Kursk. Ukraine denies this

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Russian troops had crossed the Kursk region border with Ukraine and launched an offensive. Ukraine denies this.

Putinʼs words are quoted by the Russian state propaganda media.

He claims that the border was allegedly crossed by soldiers from the 810th Russian Marine Brigade — this is the unit fighting against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Russian military sources quoted by the publication "Vazhnye Istorii" claim that they are moving towards Basivka, Sumy region. This village is located close to the border of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, opposite the Russian settlement of Sverdlikove — 7 kilometers between them.

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that there was actually an attempt by a Russian SRG to enter the territory of Ukraine. This SRG has been destroyed.

"Currently, there are no Russian troops in the Kursk region that are capable of carrying out a large-scale offensive on the territory of Ukraine," the Center added.

Information about the Russian offensive was also denied by the spokesman of the General Staff Dmytro Lykhoviy. According to him, as of 3:00 p.m., 12 combat clashes had been recorded in the Kursk region since the beginning of the day, three of which were still ongoing (the rest had already been repelled).

One of the repelled attacks at around 06:00 was an attempt by a Russian unit to advance towards the state border of Ukraine in the direction of Nikolaevo-Daryno — Zhuravka. The attempt was unsuccessful.

"There is no reason for panic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing the defensive operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, destroying the enemy and holding several hundred square kilometers of the territory of the aggressor country," Lykhoviy added.

