Hundreds of houses in Odesa left without heat and electricity after drone attack

On the night of February 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones. After that, more than 500 high-rise buildings were left without electricity and heat, and the temperature in the city is now -8 °C.

This was reported by the Mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov.

Four people were injured in the attack, including one child.

Under attack is one of the most densely populated areas of the city, where about 250 thousand people live. In addition to houses, 14 schools and 13 kindergartens are without electricity and heating. A childrenʼs clinic and kindergarten are also badly damaged.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The situation with the cityʼs heating supply is extremely difficult, says the mayor of Odesa. To prevent damage to the heating system, water will be drained from the pipes.

Educational institutions that lack heat and light will not accept children until the situation improves. Heating points and inviolability points are being deployed across Odesa, where you can warm up and charge your gadgets. Here they are on the map.

In the evening, the air alert in Ukraine lasted for more than 7 hours. The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of dozens of Russian drones in various regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.