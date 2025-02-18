Ukrainians spent more than half of the money from the “Winter eSupport” and national cashback on utilities

The most popular category of spending money from the “Winter eSupport” and National Cashback programs was utilities — 56% of Ukrainians used them, spending UAH 3.8 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The most popular categories of expenses for Ukrainians also include:

telecommunications, in particular mobile communications — UAH 1.4 billion;

catering establishments — UAH 386 million;

medicines — 189 million UAH;

computer networks and information services — UAH 187 million;

charity — UAH 177 million;

books and other printed products — UAH 147 million;

railway passenger transportation and public transport — UAH 90 million;

cinemas — 47 million UAH;

postal services — UAH 42 million;

cable, satellite and other pay television and radio services — UAH 29 million.

The expenses cover the “Winter eSupport” and National Cashback programs from October 25, 2024 to February 1, 2025. The total amount of funds spent by Ukrainians during this period is 6.7 billion hryvnias out of 9.6 billion received.

As of February 17, the total number of applications for the payment of 1 000 hryvnias submitted through "Diia" and partner banks reached 12 million, of which almost 3 million were for payments for children.

You can apply for "Winter eSupport" until the end of February through the "Diia" application, branches of partner banks, and “Ukrposhta” — more information on the program website.

You can spend the funds until the end of 2025. The program is available to all citizens in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The “Winter eSupport” program launched on December 1, 2024. This is a one-time payment of UAH 1 000, available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money will be credited to the National Cashback card. It can be spent on utility bills, medicines, education, donations, tickets, the purchase of military bonds, and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

In November, Volodymyr Zelensky was called upon to review the program — a petition signed by 25 000 Ukrainians. In response, he stated that he had instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to further analyze the petition, take into account the effect of the program in practice, and inform the author of the appeal about the results.

