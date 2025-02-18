The Air Defense Forces shot down 103 enemy drones out of 176. Details of the Russian night attack

On the night of February 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 176 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 103 enemy drones, and lost another 67 in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea and six Russian destinations: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the enemy attack.

An UAV hit a high-rise building in the town of Dolynska in the Kirovohrad region. The Regional Military Administration reported three victims — a mother and two children. They received medical assistance, the older child did not require hospitalization. 38 residents were evacuated from the building.

Enemy drones also attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

In Kyiv, the wreckage of a Russian drone fell in the Svyatoshynskyi district. A fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise. Cars also caught fire in the yard of a nearby residential building.

In Cherkasy region, 26 UAVs were shot down — in Cherkasky district, drone debris damaged four houses and a garage. Windows were broken, roofs were damaged in some places. It also hit a car. There were no injuries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.